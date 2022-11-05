11—Veterans Day Salute to Service ceremony and breakfast, 8 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, free breakfast with pre-registration that opens Tuesday, Sept. 6. Veterans or their family members can submit a photo by Friday, Oct. 7 to be included in a video by visiting chinohills.org/events.
11—Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street. Information: (909) 334-3258.
13—TTT Brand, a tribute to modern country music, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
16—Marching Band Field Show, time to be announced, Ayala High School.
16—Medicare Step by Step, free for ages 55+, 2 to 3:30 p.m., for anyone soon-to-be or recently eligible for Medicare, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2826.
19—Community Garden Workshop: Herbs and Spices, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
19—Children’s Discovery Garden Workshop: All About Herbs, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
20—Gobbler Gloves Boxing Showcase, 12 p.m. Information: (909) 334-3260.
21-25—Fall Camp, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
December
3—Chino Hills Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
6—Chino Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., Chino City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Ave. Information: (909)334-3306.
10—Chino Youth Christmas Parade, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
14—Make a Child Smile event, various organizations participating, 8:30 a.m., Walmart in Chino.
16—Chino Hills Boat Parade, hosted by the Chino Hills Kiwanis Club and the City of Chino Hills, 7 p.m., along Peyton Drive, starting at Eucalyptus Avenue.
19-23—Children’s Winter Camp, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
21—Medicare Step by Step, free for ages 55+, 2 to 3:30 p.m., /Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
26-30— Children’s Winter Camp, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
2023
Jan. 24—Parent Information Forum, 6:30 p.m., Ayala High School, to discuss teenage mental health, trends in substance abuse, safe and responsible social media practices, and positive technology use. Free childcare and Spanish translation is available.
Feb. 7—Suicide Prevention Awareness forum, 6:30 p.m., teaches parents how to recognize warning signs, Chino High School.
Feb. 22—Student Government Day, 8 a.m., mock meetings of the school board, Chino Hills City Council and Chino City Council, followed by an 11:45 a.m. luncheon at Chino Hills High School.
