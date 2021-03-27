Harkins Theatres on Chino Avenue at the 71 Freeway in the Crossroads Entertainment Center in Chino Hills reopened its doors last week to welcome film lovers now that San Bernardino County is firmly in the red tier.
Auditoriums are limited to 25 percent capacity or 100 attendees.
Harkins spokesperson Amy Leach said protocols are in place to ensure everyone can enjoy their movies in a safe environment.
San Bernardino County Public Health Director Corwin Porter said that although movie theaters involve people getting together indoors, the behavior of movie goers is generally benign.
“Viewers usually keep their masks on throughout the film, they largely remain quiet during the show, and they typically all face the same direction,” he said.
County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said theater owners and operators are being responsible and taking care to keep their facilities clean and healthy but it’s also important for patrons to do their part.
“People should continue to wear their masks, keep their distance from the other patrons, and wash their hands thoroughly, he said.
