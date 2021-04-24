The American Red Cross will host a blood drive noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., at Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Donated blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Information: red crossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.
