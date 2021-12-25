Residents are asked to provide input on the housing plan that is in the process of being updated in Chino Hills.
The state has asked for more public participation from the community.
The city has designed a survey for residents, property owners, business owners, developers, special needs housing groups, and housing service providers.
Chino Hills must build 3,720 units over an eight-year period, with 59 percent “high-density,” which is 20 to 30 units per acre.
To access the survey, visit chinohills.org/housingele mentupdate.
