Applications are being accepted for three seats on the Community Commission in the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s (DA) Office. Residents must live in the Fourth District which includes Chino and Chino Hills.
The commission will discuss the DA’s caseload, the DA’s role in the administration of criminal cases, and the DA office’s role in educating the community about laws that impact them.
