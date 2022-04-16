The Chino Hills 55+ Club will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, in Chino Hills.
Coffee and registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Earth day will be celebrated and a discussion will be held on the recently released 1950s census.
Club members’ birthdays and anniversaries will be recognized.
All interested 55+ seniors are welcome to join or attend as guests.
Members and guests are invited to meet for lunch following the meeting at Urban Fish Tacos at The Shoppes, 13865 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
The City of Chino Hills strongly recommends that all persons, regardless of vaccination status, continue to mask while in indoors public settings and businesses.
Information: Sharon Stuewe, (909) 226-8686.
