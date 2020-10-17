Like many other sit-down dine-in restaurants in Southern California, Septembers Taproom & Eatery is going through financial hardships because of the pandemic but is still committed to Chino Hills.
A public notice of application to sell alcoholic beverages has been posted in the window of the future restaurant in the Santa Barbara retail center since Oct. 22, 2019.
Building official Winston Ward said Septembers had the misfortune to open a Rialto location in February just as the pandemic was starting to heat up.
“The location was never really able to take off,” he said.
Their locations in Rancho Cucamonga and Rialto are restricted to outdoor dining only and as such, revenues are down considerably, Mr. Ward said.
“As far as the Chino Hills location goes, we have been told that Septembers ownership is fully committed to opening a restaurant at the Santa Barbara location,” he said.
The restaurant will feature a bar, television sets, meals, appetizers, beer on tap, and alcoholic beverages.
The Santa Barbara development includes apartments and a small retail center where Starbucks and Squeeze In are located on the southwest corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road.
The tenant improvement plans for Septembers were approved in April and are valid for 180 days, Mr. Ward said.
“They are eligible for an additional 180-day extension which would keep the plans valid up to April of next year,” he said. “Hopefully by then, restrictions on dine-in service will have been lifted and their business will be back to pre-COVID levels.”
Santa Barbara retail center had been working with Septembers since 2016, according to Champion archives.
Construction
highlights
According to the construction activity report for September, tenant improvement permits issued by the city include: a 1,000-square-foot Luxweet bakery/cafe in the Chino Hills Marketplace on Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway and a 1,708-square-foot Blake Swim School in the Gordon Ranch shopping center on Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue.
Plans submitted to the city in September include a 3,100-square-foot Ace Dental Specialties in the Pine Corporate Center on Butterfield Ranch Road and Pine Avenue, a 3,100-square-foot Buddhist Temple on Chino Hills Parkway at Rustic Drive, and a cell phone facility disguised as a water tower in city open space north of Sunnybrook Lane and south of Natalie Road.
The following new businesses received certificates of occupancy in September:
Paragon Packaging Solutions and Emerging Space Interior Design, both in the Pine Corporate Center; and CD Hair Lounge in the Phenix Salon at the Chino Hills Marketplace on Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
