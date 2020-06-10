Chino Valley YMCA will reopen its doors Friday, June 12 with limited services but plans to expand its offerings as health and safety guidelines permit.
The facility at 5665 Edison Ave., at Ayala Park, will be open from 5:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Masks are not required while working out but are required in all other areas of the facility.
Everyone going inside the facility will have their temperatures checked and will have to sign an updated waiver, officials said.
The YMCA will open its weight and cardio rooms with limited capacity. The basketball court will open for single-person practice only and the pool will be limited to one swimmer per lane.
Restrooms will be open.
Exercise equipment has been spaced out to allow for social distancing and hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the facility.
Staff members will clean and disinfect the facility throughout the day and a no-contact registration and check-in method will begin.
Remaining closed for now are showers, locker room, changing area, youth sports, youth enrichment programs, childcare and babysitting, swim lessons, group exercise classes and personal training.
Information: weymca.org or 597-7445.
