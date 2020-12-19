An 18-year-old Chino woman was killed and three others were injured Monday night when the car they were riding in slammed into a tree and caught fire in the 13400 block of Central Avenue, near the Centro Basco Restaurant, Chino Police reported.
“Officers discovered a vehicle in the southbound lanes fully engulfed in fire,” said City of Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro. “Chino police officers rescued two of the vehicle’s occupants from the burning wreckage and a third passenger was found outside of the car prior to the officer’s arriving.”
The crash was reported at 8:26 p.m.
Investigators are seeking a cause of the crash, but said the vehicle was moving north on Central Avenue, swerved into the southbound lanes and struck the sidewalk and a tree on the west side of Central, Ms. Castro said.
“Unfortunately, the driver was trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene,” she said.
The driver was identified as Emelie Anna Hjerten, a 2020 Ayala High graduate.
A Go Fund Me page— https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-emelie-hjerten-s-funeral? — has raised $13,035 as of Friday morning.
Three passengers— identified as a 19-year-old man from Chino Hills, a 20-year-old man from Chino and a 19-year-old woman from Corona—were taken to the hospital.
Two of the passengers are listed in stable condition and the other is listed in critical condition, Ms. Castro said.
One passenger has been identified as Marley Basurto, a 2019 graduate of Chino Hills High where she played softball.
She is currently a redshirt freshman softball player at West Texas A&M University in the north Texas city of Canyon. A Go Fund Me page —https://www.gofundme.com/f/uph7aq-help-marley-heal— aimed at helping with medical expenses has raised $29,717 so far out of a goal of $35,000.
Chino Valley Fire District investigators are aiding in the investigation of the fire.
Central Avenue was closed for several hours to allow officers to investigate the crash.
“The traffic unit is actively seeking witnesses to the collision,” Ms. Castro said.
Anyone with information can call Officer Andy Bernath at 334-3045 or email aber nath@chinopd.org.
