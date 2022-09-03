Chino resident Silvia Avalos has been promoted to director of community services for the City of Chino.
She will replace the city’s Community Services Director Linda Reich who was promoted to city manager in August.
Ms. Avalos was hired by the city as a community services specialist in 1998. She left the job a year later to become a social worker for Los Angeles County. She returned to her position in Chino in 2000 and became community services supervisor in 2001. She was promoted to community services manager in 2015.
Ms. Avalos will lead a team of 43 full-time and 124 part-time members in various city facilities including city hall, Carolyn Owens Community Center, Ayala Park Operations Center, The Preserve Community Center and other facilities.
Ms. Reich described Ms. Avalos as a natural leader with “a positive attitude and boundless energy.”
“She has remained committed to her own professional growth and is expected to receive her master’s in public administration at the end of this calendar year,” Ms. Reich said.
Ms. Avalos was named the 2020 City of Chino Employee of the Year and was the 2021 Woman of the Year for the 52nd Assembly District for her work in feeding and assisting seniors isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city will be recruiting for a community services manager to fill the position she vacated.
