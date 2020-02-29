Chino Hills police arrested a 32-year-old Chino man Wednesday on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a young girl during the past seven years.
Jose Raul Lara is being held on $350,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of oral copulation with a minor, sexual penetration by an object on a minor and continuous sexual abuse of a child, Chino Hills Police announced Thursday.
Mr. Lara was arrested at 5:35 p.m. in the 5500 block of Mission Boulevard in Montclair, jail records show.
Deputies in the Chino Hills station on Feb. 21 learned a man was having a sexual relationship with a young girl since 2013 and an investigation began, said Deputy Stephine Garcia. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Crimes Against Children Detail division also got involved, the deputy said.
“Mr. Lara was contacted and interviewed. At the conclusion of the interview, Mr. Lara was booked for several sex crimes,” Deputy Garcia said. The age of the victim was not released. Investigators believe the crimes took place in Montclair and Chino.
