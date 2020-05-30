More than $1.4 million for concrete repairs and slurry seal maintenance was approved May 19 by the Chino City Council.
The city plans to pay up to $1.15 million to All American Asphalt in Corona for slurry seal work on approximately 9.4 miles of various streets throughout the city. The contract term is for three years, beginning July 1, 2020, with the option to extend for two additional one-year periods.
CT & T Concrete Paving, Inc. of Diamond Bar, the city’s current vendor for concrete repairs, was the lowest of four bidders at $285,820. The council also authorized up to $25,000 in additional funds for unexpected work for a total contract of $310,820.
The work, on an as-needed basis, could include sidewalks, curbs, gutters, drive approaches, cross gutters, sidewalk ramps, curb drains, and sidewalk grinding throughout the city.
According to city officials, the work reduces trip and fall hazards, improves water flow along the gutters, repairs damaged concrete, and improves the overall aesthetics of the city.
Funding for both the slurry seal and concrete work are included in the fiscal year 2020-21 operating budget, pending its adoption on June 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.