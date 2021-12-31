A treatment plant that has been in the planning stages for the last four years that will be built on the Boys Republic property in Chino Hills has finally gone out to bid.
The cost for construction, once estimated at $5 million, will be significantly higher because of recent increases in construction costs and other factors in the “volatile COVID environment,” according to a city staff report.
The Chino Hills City Council on Dec. 14 authorized staff to solicit bids for the project.
The city hired Hazen and Sawyer in March to prepare the design plans and specifications.
The filtration system, known as “granular activated carbon,” will remove a chemical known as 1,2,3-TCP from water, and will be built on less than half an acre of land adjacent to the booster station on Eucalyptus Avenue, west of the old fire station at the 71 Freeway.
All city wells pump to this booster station. From there, water is pumped into the distribution system.
The city was forced to shut down its wells four years ago when the State of California established a new contamination level for 1,2,3-TCP at five parts per trillion.
TCP is a manufactured chemical that has been used as an industrial solvent and as a cleaning and degreasing agent, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which classifies it as “likely to be carcinogenic to humans.”
The city has been paying more than $1 million a year to purchase water since the wells have been shut down.
City officials have described the plant as working like a Brita filter, running water through the filters to remove the chemical.
The plant filters will be removed and replaced periodically by a certified supplier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.