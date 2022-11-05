A free shredding event will take place at The Shoppes overflow parking lot at Boys Republic and Shoppes drives from 8 a.m. to noon or until the trucks reach capacity on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Chino Hills.
The City of Chino Hills is hosting the event in partnership with Waste Management. There is a limit of four standard-size file boxes per vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.