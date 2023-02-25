Black History Month is personal

As we celebrate Black History Month, I am honored to have the opportunity to write about a piece of MY history as a black man and police officer. I’m overjoyed to celebrate Black History month every year, however, I was raised to celebrate black excellence every day.
As a native of the Inland Empire, I was raised by my mother, father, and stepfather, who all played a pivotal role in my life; however, the glue to it all is my grandmother who is 92 years old and still thriving. She is a constant reminder that we are not that far removed from a dark part of our nation’s history regarding racism and segregation.
The reason Black History Month is so important is because it is personal to me. It is a celebration of how my ancestors turned tragedy into triumph. It’s also an example of how to overcome adversity—from not being able to purchase a house in some neighborhoods because of the color of their skin, to rocks being thrown at my aunt’s school bus when African Americans were integrated into high schools.
Their adversity reminds me of how good I have it today. Some look at segregation as being a lifetime ago. However, when you are raised by ones who experienced it firsthand, it brings a different understanding, making me the man I am today. The sacrifices my ancestors made inspired me to continue to push the envelope and promote equality every day.
Before becoming a police officer, I worked in the state prison system and saw many misguided men and women with similar stories. They lacked structure, discipline, and love during their childhood. I realized that if they would have had a mentor early on, maybe it could have altered the path that led them to state prison. I thought, maybe I could be that mentor.
After prayer and consulting with my wife, I became a police officer with the goal to motivate and mentor others before it was too late. I wanted to impact as many youth and young adults as I could so I could be that voice of reason to change their trajectory in a positive way.
As a black man, I saw that with this position of authority came a lot of responsibility more than the job itself. It became a symbol of hope and prosperity for others. It allowed my family and the African American community to see themselves in a profession that in many ways has been demonized.
I’m an example to them as they now have someone like themselves they can ask questions to regarding the profession. I take pride in informing my family, friends, and the community, as I believe it is my responsibility.
As a black man, devoted husband, and a police officer, I believe one of my purposes is to bridge the gap with minority communities who view police as their enemy. As a school resource officer, I communicate with hundreds of students on a daily basis which allows me to see their needs. Many of our youth are lost, misguided, dealing with mental health issues and relying on drugs to cope.
By helping them discover new coping mechanisms, we are creating new pathways for them and building up a strong resilient generation.
When it’s all over and I hang up my badge, it’s my hope that I will be known as a trailblazer in the law enforcement community, by inspiring African American boys and girls to do what their heart desires and to never let society’s views dictate their goals.
Officer Myles Mason has been a Chino Police Officer for four years. He is currently assigned as a School Resource Officer at Don Lugo High School.
