Chino Neighborhood House is seeking to expand the number of families and individuals it serves to receive free groceries, President Kevin Cisneroz said.
Families and individuals living anywhere in the boundaries of the Chino Valley Unified School District, which includes Chino and Chino Hills and parts of south Ontario, are eligible if they meet certain household incomes set by San Bernardino County.
The Chino Neighborhood House is located at 13130 Sixth St. in downtown Chino.
A one-person household cannot exceed $40,000, with three-person households at $51,750.
Families with four members cannot exceed $57,000 and families with five cannot exceed $62,000. For families of eight people, incomes cannot exceed $75,800.
For a complete list of maximum gross incomes based on family size, visit sbcounty.org.
“The Chino Neighborhood House seeks to assist families and individuals who have been hit hard through job loss or furlough due to COVID-19 or other factors,” Mr. Cisneroz said. “At a time when business owners are being asked to close and employees are not able to work, we want the community to know that they can come to us for assistance.”
Residents are required to first register at chinoneighborhoodhouse.com or call 628-5608 to set up an appointment before receiving groceries.
“We want to make sure that our neighbors have groceries on their tables,” Mr. Cisneroz said.
He said the Chino Neighborhood House, which was founded in 1945, serves about 750 people per month.
“We know that there must be more people who need our help,” Mr. Cisneroz said. “We do attend public events in an effort to connect with them, but there have not been many public events this year.”
Groceries to be distributed to families can include cereal, peanut butter, jelly, bread, mac-n-cheese, pasta, rice, beans, sugar, cooking oil along with other items.
For information, visit chinoneighborhoodhouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.