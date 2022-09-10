Nearly 100 men and women at the California Institution for Men and the California Institution for Women, both in Chino, received job certifications or apprenticeships during graduation ceremonies last month.
The California Correctional Health Care Services graduates were honored for their completion of job training programs provided by the California Prison Industry Authority.
At the men’s prison, graduates were honored in healthcare facilities maintenance, pre-apprentice construction labor, commercial diving, and laundry.
Seven of the graduates received apprenticeship completion certificates through a partnership with the California Department of Industrial Relations.
Graduates spoke at the ceremony to share their stories, including Timothy Jackson, the CEO and Founder of Quality Touch Cleaning Systems in Southern California, a cleaning company that services bio-tech companies, law firms, and other businesses.
“The more I became certified through CALPIA’s program, the more confident I became on what I could do post-release,” Mr. Jackson said. “I want to encourage you. Don’t let your environments slow your imagination or prevent you from dreaming.”
At the women’s prison, graduates were honored in healthcare facilities maintenance, pre-apprentice carpentry, pre-apprentice construction labor, fabric products, and computer coding.
Vera Salcedo, a graduate and mother of six children, is now a foreman building schools.
“I sat in those chairs, and I sat in those cells,” Ms. Salcedo said. “I thought a lot of the same thoughts you may think. I felt a lot of the same things you may be feeling. Shake it off. Don’t let the time here determine your future. You determine your future and what you want. Life is not easy out there. But you have the right tools to get through it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.