Nearly 100 men and women at the California Institution for Men and the California Institution for Women, both in Chino, received job certifications or apprenticeships during graduation ceremonies last month.

The California Correctional Health Care Services graduates were honored for their completion of job training programs provided by the California Prison Industry Authority.

