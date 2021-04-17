The Chino Cultural Foundation is offering scholarships to students living within the Chino Valley Unified School District boundaries.
Graduating seniors involved in an arts program can apply for the Youth Arts scholarships.
All visual and performing arts are considered for these scholarships.
Scholarships range from $100 to $500. The foundation is also offering the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship. “This is a $1,000 scholarship for any graduating high school senior or current college student, living within the CVUSD boundaries who is planning on or currently majoring in music or music education,” said Chino Cultural Foundation board member and scholarship committee chairman Michelle Knight Reinhardt.
Application deadline is Friday, April 30. Students can download an application on the Chino Cultural Foundation’s website at www.chino culturalfoundation.org.
Questions can be emailed to chinoculturalfoundation@gmail.com.
