Retired Chino Valley Fire District engineer Ray Santoyo spent 32 years working to save lives in Chino and Chino Hills.
Now, the lifelong Chino resident and 1980 Chino High graduate is in a fight for his life.
Mr. Santoyo, 58, a father of four adult children, was diagnosed March 3 with Adenocarcinomas Pancreatic Cancer, a disease he believes is job-related given there’s a lack of cancer history in his family.
Community support
The support Mr. Santoyo and his wife of 33 years, Sally, have received since the diagnosis has been nothing but awe inspiring.
“I’m shocked,” Mrs. Santoyo said. “Some people you haven’t talked to in 10 or 15 years. But it’s not just about that. They want to help and its pretty amazing.” A former coworker of Mr. Santoyo’s started a Go Fund Me page — https://www.gofundme.com/f/ray-santoyo-showing-support-prayers-and-love — that has raised $3,575 as of Friday morning for medical and living expenses for the Santoyo family, and 100 percent of proceeds from T-shirts sold at https://www.highthreatinnovations.com. will benefit the family, according to the Chino Valley Fire District.
“He feels that presence of everyone,” Mrs. Santoyo said. “People are putting Ray on their prayer lists at their church.”
Longtime firefighter
Mr. Santoyo became a Chino Valley Fire District firefighter in 1985. He held several positions including firefighter-paramedic, engineer and shift investigator. He said firefighters are exposed to many things when working various types of fire and hazardous materials calls.
“There are so many products, pesticides, cleaners. All the stuff that you’re told not to breathe in,” Mr. Santoyo said. “After the fire is extinguished, then you have the overhaul. I was on a lot of fires. You are out there and sifting through everything and all the vape is still coming off.”
He retired in 2017 from Chino Valley Fire, which was the first and only place he applied to become a career firefighter.
Coping with cancer
He said the impact of hearing he was diagnosed with cancer was hard. Chemotherapy treatments take place twice a week.
“The medication and chemotherapy really take a toll on your body,” he said. “It disrupts your sleep quite a bit. For the most part, I’m on a liquid diet because of where the growth is. I really can’t eat, and I have a pick line so every night I have my nutrients come through an IV.”
He spent eight days in the hospital after the diagnosis and was discharged just before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
“We got really great care in the hospital. I’m not sure if we would have gotten what we needed if this took place when the pandemic began,” Mrs. Santoyo said.
She said they’re just taking things one day at a time.
“We don’t have control of everything around us and now we have this pandemic going on at the same time,” Mrs. Santoyo said. “He’s not going to give up.”
