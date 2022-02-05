Chino Planning Commissioners selected

Two new members and a re-appointed member were sworn into the Planning Commission at Tuesday’s Chino City Council meeting.
The council voted on Tuesday to ratify the appointments made by Mayor Eunice Ulloa and Councilman Walt Pocock, who is the council liaison to the planning commission
Lissa Fraga, Lawrence Vieira, and Kevin Cisneroz were selected from 13 applicants to serve a four-year term ending Jan. 1, 2026.
Mrs. Fraga, who works as vice president of sales and development at a mortgage company, has lived in the Preserve for 14 years. She has two bachelor’s degrees from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, one in international business and one in Spanish.
Mr. Vieira, who worked as a regional engineering manager for the Walt Disney Company for 25 years, has lived in Chino since 2015 and resides in College Park. Mr. Vieira has an associate’s degree in business management.
Mr. Cisneroz, who is corporate operations manager at Inland Empire Escrow in Chino, has lived in Chino for 36 years and graduated from Don Lugo High School in 1988. Mr. Cisneroz began serving as a planning commissioner in 2019.
The commissioners will fill three seats that expired on Jan. 1 held by Mr. Cisneroz, Robert Nastase, who did not reapply, and Jody Moore, who re-applied for the position.
Mr. Moore, who served on the planning commission since 2018, was passed over by the mayor and Mr. Pocock.
“I was disappointed and surprised, but I am at peace with the decision,” Mr. Moore said.
He said he did his best to serve faithfully during his term as a commissioner and is grateful for the opportunity.
