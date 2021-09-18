A horse show will liven up McCoy’s for the first time since 2019 when the High Desert Pinto Horse Association hosts a show at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, in Chino Hills at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
The office will open at 7 a.m.
The Association’s mission is to promote the Pinto horse breed through quality horse shows and the encouragement of good horsemanship and sportsmanship.
Its goals are to grow membership, encourage equestrian related activities, and promote a rich family life for its members.
There will be two shows with two judges each.
Competitions include halter, English, western and ranch.
Food will be catered by Cjontes.
Off-site overnight stalling is available.
Information: Fral Lelli, (951) 941-2417 or Laura Fowler, (760) 559-6067.
