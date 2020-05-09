After more than 50 years of following his dream to entertain, well-known community theatre actor John Lynd has taken his final bow.
Mr. Lynd, 63, who grew up in Chino and was a resident of Ontario, died Sunday, May 3 at Kaiser Hospital in Ontario from complications of pneumonia. He had been in the hospital about a week for a lung disease he had battled for seven years.
Mr. Lynd, who was nominated more than 50 times and won more than 30 Inland Theatre League awards, was a staple with the Chino Community Theatre group that presented plays at the Seventh Street Theatre.
Among his award-winning acting credits was “Death of a Salesman,” in which he played the main character Willy Loman, a salesman who dreams of being successful but is bogged down by the harsh realities of his life. Mr. Lynd’s wife, Toni, directed the play. She remembers that they had to console crying audience members, who said the portrayal reminded them of their own loved ones.
He also directed and wrote plays, including one-man productions about artist Vincent Van Gogh, founding father Ben Franklin, President Abraham Lincoln, writer Edgar Allan Poe, and Lincoln’s assassin John Wilkes Booth. Mr. Lynd is also known for his 1940s detective persona – wearing a fedora and wrinkled trench coat – who was featured at several murder mystery events in the area.
Mr. Lynd was born Sept. 20, 1956 in Southern California to John and Janet Lynd. He grew up in the Los Serranos area of what would become Chino Hills, and graduated from Chino High in the 1970s, later attending Chaffey College. While at Chino High, teacher Dave Isley put Mr. Lynd, a class clown, into a film class that “let him shine,” Mrs. Lynd said.
His interest in acting began at age 9 when his father began taking him to tapings of television shows, where he saw and met early television stars Red Skelton and Jonathan Winters.
Early in his career he was the opening act for the singing groups the Righteous Brothers, the 5th Dimension, and the Coasters. He also appeared at the Comedy Store and the Improv and was featured on ABC’s “America’s Funniest People” and won an episode of “The Gong Show,” an off-kilter talent show televised in the 1970s.
He also taught comedy traffic school and acting classes.
He and Toni married in 1990, dressed as Prince Charming and Cinderella. Their guests were also in costume. In his last Facebook post, from the hospital on May 2, he posted a photo of he and his wife from their wedding. “Happiest day ever?? Looks like it to me,” he wrote.
Mrs. Lynd described her husband as a “genuine, caring person…he literally championed people.”
This week, she has been reading the more than 400 social media posts written by friends and colleagues, mourning his loss and telling stories of how he mentored or helped them.
A Go Fund Me account has been set up to assist Mrs. Lynd.
A celebration of life will be held at the Chino Community Theatre once coronavirus social distancing rules have been relaxed, allowing for a large gathering.
