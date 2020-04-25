A 34-year-old parolee from Chino Hills was arrested April 14 in Yucaipa after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies found a gun reportedly stolen 22 years ago in Los Angeles in his car.
Jairo Fidel Guzman was booked without bail into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, sheriff’s deputies said.
He is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to jail records.
Mr. Guzman was also wanted for violating parole in connection with a warrant out of Riverside County, records indicate.
Deputies in Yucaipa stopped the driver of a car at 9:11 a.m. at a park and ride lot on Hampton Road, near Overcrest Drive, deputies said.
The car was registered to an address in Yucaipa but had expired registration. The driver gave a false name when asked by deputies, Deputy S. Gidcumb said.
“As deputies investigated, they identified the male as Jairo Guzman, who was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision and wanted for violation of parole,” the deputy said.
During a search of the vehicle, a loaded Smith and Wesson revolver was inside the vehicle, he said.
“A records check showed the gun had been reported stolen in 1998 in Los Angeles,” the deputy said.
“Additional suspected stolen property was also found in the car,” Deputy Gidcumb said.
Anyone with information can call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Yucaipa Station at (909) 918-2305.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.