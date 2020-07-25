A new county charter that has been in the works for one year could appear on the November ballot if approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
The initial approval took place at the July 14 meeting.
The revised charter, described by the county as its “constitution,” would replace a 107-year-old document approved in 1913.
Although amended more than 25 times, much of it contains the original language, according to a presentation made to the board.
Some of the changes include limiting county supervisors to a total of three four-year terms versus the current limit of three consecutive four-year terms.
Under the current system, supervisors could serve more than three terms if there was a gap in their service.
County spokesman David Wert said closing the term limit loophole has been very popular based on social media feedback from residents.
Salary cut
The new charter would cap the supervisors’ annual compensation, now $200,933, to 80 percent of the California Superior Court judges compensation, which currently is $213,833.
The revised charter would also allow special elections to fill vacancies in county offices.
Other changes would include creating a redistricting commission to ensure public input on the drawing of supervisorial district boundaries every 10 years, requiring county election campaign financial regulations and enforcement, and regulating lobbyists.
The document will also call for the establishment and maintenance of a stockpile of vital supplies and equipment in the event of a natural, biological, infectious disease, or any other disaster or emergency.
Opposed
A coalition of organizations called the Inland Empire Citizens Action Committee including numerous Tea Party groups that reviews governance issues and holds government accountable, opposes the charter.
Spokesman Dan Titus of Alta Loma, a former Chino Hills resident, said there are several areas in the charter that raise concern including the preamble that states “we the people establish the charter to provide for more local control…by advancing effective and inclusive governance.” He said the statement is an oxymoron because it means governance by unelected agencies, boards, bodies, commissions and public-private partnerships with nonprofit corporations, which is “less local control.”
He also said the statement that the charter “advances equality and justice” creates and promotes protected classes and is not the “justice for all” guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
Mr. Titus said the statement that the charter advances health and safety is concerning because it doesn’t define whether it’s the government’s or the people’s health and safety.
“We are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic,” he said. “The overreach and overreaction by government has and continues to be horrific. It is not the function of government to protect our health. It is a function of government to protect us from foreign invasion,” he said.
