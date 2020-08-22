Priceless Pet Rescue, a non-profit pet rescue in Chino Hills, saved 49 dogs from the Socorro Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Socorro, New Mexico on Aug. 6.
In just a couple of weeks, more than half have found “forever homes,” according to Priceless Pets co-founder and co-director Mandy Stover.
“We’re so excited,” Ms. Stover said. “We still have some puppies that are in our care waiting to be medically cleared before they can be put up for adoption.”
After the organization received an email that the rescue in New Mexico was becoming inundated with new animal intake, three volunteers (see photo) from Priceless Pets made the 22-hour round trip journey to save the pets.
“We have a network of shelters that we rescue from and they are one of them,” Ms. Stover said.
Once the dogs received medical care, they were dispersed to the three adoption centers operated by Priceless Pets.
Cards on the kennels show the origins of each dog, including the ones from New Mexico.
The Orphanage Chino Hills Adoption Center is located at 2587 Chino Hills Parkway in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace.
Priceless Pets also has orphanages in Claremont and Costa Mesa.
All dogs up for adoption can be viewed on the website pricelesspetrescue.org.
Adoption center hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Information: priceless.pets@yahoo.com.
