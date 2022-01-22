At-home COVID-19 antigen test kits were distributed to Chino Valley Unified students this week at the same time the California Department of Public Health issued updated guidelines for schools on face coverings, quarantining, cleaning, disinfecting and isolation.
The test kits were sent home with students but families were given a choice to opt out by signing a form given to students prior to the test kits going out.
Opt-out forms can be found on each school’s website.
The district has received 541 reports of students and 103 staff testing positive for the virus, according to the numbers posted Thursday on the Chino Valley Unified COVID-19 dashboard.
Cal Aero Preserve Academy has 41 student cases, Ayala High has 35, Chino High has 26, Chino Hills High has 25 and Don Lugo High has 21.
Other schools with at least 20 students are Butterfield Ranch and Cattle elementaries (22), Chaparral Elementary (24), Rhodes Elementary (21), Wickman Elementary (29), Briggs K-8 (25), Canyon Hills Junior High (27), and Townsend Junior High (20).
No school in the district has more than eight staff members positive with COVID-19, the dashboard shows.
Supt. Norm Enfield told frustrated parents during Thursday’s school board meeting at Don Lugo High that January was the most difficult month the district has faced as it relates to the pandemic.
He said teachers, staff, employees, and administrators have been on the front line to make sure schools stay open despite absences.
Parents supported a resolution proposed by school board member James Na to declare a state of emergency over a district-wide shortage of classroom teachers and staff.
Chino Valley Unified is similar to other school districts in the state dealing with a shortage of substitute teachers, district spokeswoman Andi Johntson said.
“There have been challenges recruiting substitutes,” she said. “California Department of Public Health recently adopted the Centers for Disease Control isolation guidelines for K-12 schools and this adoption will hopefully assist with getting teachers back into the classroom.”
Supt. Enfield said parents should screen their children each morning for COVID-19 symptoms and students should stay home if sick.
Students who test positive, whether or not they are vaccinated, should stay home for at least five days and could end isolation if symptoms are gone after the fifth day, according to Department of Public Health guidelines.
Parents should notify their school if a child receives a positive test.
Face coverings will continue to be worn by students and staff while indoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.