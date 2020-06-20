One person was arrested and two others are being sought by Chino Police after an assault with a deadly weapon and a suspected hate crime incident June 8 in the 12900 block of Homestead Place in Chino.
Police were called at 11:04 p.m. on a report of a person brandishing a firearm, stated city spokeswoman Vivian Castro in a news release today.
“Officers met with a male and female victim who advised they were confronted by three unknown Hispanic male suspects after shining a cellphone flashlight at two vehicles driving at a high rate of speed,” Mrs. Castro wrote. “The two vehicles stopped, and three Hispanic male suspects exited the vehicles displaying aggressive behavior and challenged the male victim to a fight.”
One suspect brandished a handgun, the spokeswoman said. It was pointed at the man as the suspect began to threaten the victim’s life.
“The suspect then struck the victim with the butt of the handgun, causing a minor laceration,” Mrs. Castro stated. The suspects fled the area when the female used her cell phone to call 9-1-1.
As they drove away, the male victim heard several remarks including “Black lives don’t matter,” the spokeswoman stated.
“The male victim, who is African-American, believes he was targeted due to his race,” Mrs. Castro stated. “Both victims stated they feared for their lives and the lives of their family.”
Chino police were able to obtain surveillance video of the incident and learned the vehicles being used were a black Nissan or Acura and a white Honda Pilot.
About three hours later, police located one of the vehicles in the 12900 block of Fourth Street and detained several men who were standing by the car, Mrs. Castro said. One man, identified as Anthony Torres, 27, of Chino, was arrested.
He was booked on $400,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He was released from the jail at 7:05 p.m. June 11, according to jail records.
Mr. Torres was arrested at 2:15 a.m., records show. “The weapon used in the assault has not been recovered and the remaining two suspects have not yet been identified,” the spokeswoman stated.
