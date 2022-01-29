A suicide prevention awareness forum will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 via Zoom open to parents, guardians, and all involved in the Chino Valley Unified School District community.
Dr. Dianne Vargas, an expert on the topic and an adjunct professor at CSU Stanislaus in northern California, will discuss how to recognize signs of suicidal behavior and how to take action to keep students safe.
She will also provide advice about how to help students who are struggling with emotional issues. Translation services will be available for Spanish speakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.