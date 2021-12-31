A group of four women were arrested by Chino Hills Police Tuesday night on several charges, including suspicion of organized retail theft, after finding no receipts and security tags on merchandise from stores at The Shoppes at Chino Hills and Target.
Jessika Imani Jones, 18, of Los Angeles; Tiana Lachelle Charles, 28, of Inglewood; Takana Tequila Cass, 27, of Los Angeles; and Raymonie Colquicc, 19, of McDonough, Georgia, were booked on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, organized retail theft and conspiracy, Chino Hills Police Sgt. Thomas Jolin and Deputy Christopher Mitchell said.
The suspects were released from the jail Wednesday after posting bail.
Deputies were called at 3:50 p.m. to a theft in progress report at the Old Navy store at The Shoppes, located at 13920 City Center Drive.
The suspects left the store, but a witness was able to provide deputies with suspect descriptions, a vehicle description and their direction of travel, Sgt. Jolin said.
Deputies stopped the vehicle about a mile away at Grand Avenue and Pacific Vista where a search of the vehicle turned up merchandise from Old Navy, Target, Forever 21 and H&M, the sergeant said.
“The suspects were captured on video surveillance concealing merchandise in bags, not related to Old Navy, and exiting the store without paying,” Sgt. Jolin said. “There were no receipts and tags were still on the merchandise.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.