The City of Chino Hills has extended the closure of most of its facilities through Jan. 31 because of the continuing pandemic.
They include Community Center, McCoy Equestrian Center, Sleepy Hollow Community Center, Mystic Canyon Building, and Grand Avenue Park Community Building and staff offices.
Street sweeping parking enforcement will not be in place during the extension.
The city also extended the closures of basketball courts and hockey rinks because of the close physical contact inherent in these sports, said city spokesperson Denise Cattern.
Visitors of parks and trails are encouraged to wear face masks, maintain physical distance, sanitize hands frequently and limit gathering with other households, she said.
If park facilities are crowded, visitors are asked to return another time.
The city council chambers have not been open to the public for meetings since March.
Visit chinohills.org/coro navirus.
Dear governor
The city submitted a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Dec. 22, signed by Mayor Brian Johsz, asking for greater flexibility on state policies that mandate the closure of businesses without consideration of the economic impacts.
According to the letter, several businesses in Chino Hills have already been forced to close their doors, which is having a ripple effect throughout the city.
“Many of our restaurants and personal services businesses have spent thousands of dollars to safely operate outdoors or with modified operations, only to be told they must entirely cease operations,” said the mayor in the letter.
“The freedom and liberty of our residents and businesses have been infringed upon during this pandemic…I urge you to do everything within your power to assist our businesses…and to trust in their ability to continue finding creative and efficient ways to provide services while ensuring the health and safety of their customers and employees.”
