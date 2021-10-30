When the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride set off Thursday, stopping at the homes of fallen U.S. service members in Oregon and California, the Chino Hills family of murdered Army Specialist Austin Hawk will receive a visit.
Riders will visit Julie Hawk, Mr. Hawk’s mother and a 1985 Don Lugo High graduate, at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at her apartment at 15920 Pomona Rincon Road, near Soquel Canyon Parkway, to honor the 24-year-old former Chino Hills resident who was murdered last year in his barracks at Fort Stewart Military Reservation in Georgia.
Two Georgia men, Byron Booker, 28, and Jordan Brown, 21, were charged with several crimes, including premeditated murder, murder of a member of the U.S. Uniformed Services, felony murder, burglary, and conspiracy to retaliate against a witness.
If convicted, both men could face death or a mandatory life sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office South District of Georgia.
There is no parole in the federal system, prosecutors said.
The motorcycle ride procession began in Eugene, Oregon with stops in several northern California cities before hitting Southern California on Monday, Nov. 1.
Among the stops the riders will make are the homes of three U.S. servicemembers from Indio, Norco and Rancho Cucamonga who were among 13 killed during a suicide bombing in Afghanistan in August.
Riders will stay overnight in Norco on Friday, Nov. 5 before visiting Ms. Hawk the next day in Chino Hills.
A 21-page indictment filed earlier this year alleges Mr. Booker and Mr. Brown murdered Mr. Hawk in retaliation for reporting to U.S. Army leaders their poor leadership, poor military performance, maltreatment of subordinates before Mr. Booker was discharged from the U.S. Army, prosecutors said.
Mr. Hawk also reported Mr. Brown’s alleged drug use, the indictment states.
“The indictment further alleges that Mr. Booker and Mr. Brown discussed silencing Mr. Hawk and discussed Mr. Brown providing Mr. Booker with a key to access Mr. Hawk’s room,” said Barry Paschal of the Southern District of Georgia’s office. “The indictment alleged that Mr. Booker drove from his home on or about June 17, 2020, to Fort Stewart, and entered the installation on foot before walking approximately one mile to Mr. Hawk’s barracks.”
Prosecutors allege Mr. Booker used an edged weapon to stab, cut and slash Mr. Hawk before disposing of the clothes and shoes he was wearing.
The weapon, clothes and shoes were not found.
Mr. Booker was arrested the day after the murder while Mr. Brown was jailed in April when the indictment was filed, Mr. Paschal said.
The ashes of Mr. Hawk, who attended Oak Ridge Elementary, Canyon Hills Junior High and spent his freshman high school year at Ayala High before moving to Arizona, are in a mausoleum at El Toro Memorial Park in Lake Forest.
“He was scheduled to go to Arizona State in the fall, but he never made it,” Ms. Hawk said. “He already had his class schedule, was going to get an apartment and he bought a car.”
Ms. Hawk said her son was hard working, loved basketball, and wanted to be a businessman.
She was told her son was a fan of Tesla founder Elon Musk, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and the late Apple guru Steve Jobs.
“Their books are in his room,” Ms. Hawk said.
She said in the days after the murder, all that remained was in his room was his body.
“The room was covered in blood. He was stabbed 40 times, including an early neck wound that was not survivable. There was obviously a struggle. My son was asleep when this person entered his room, and not to this day, the Army or the FBI can tell me how (the suspect) entered his room,” Ms. Hawk said.
Her son represented everything that Mr. Booker and Mr. Brown were not, she said, by being motivated, smart and respectful, loving God, did not drink alcohol, and was working on his college degree while in the service. By reporting the misconduct of the two men, it cost him his life, she said.
“It was the spark that lit the fuse. He did what the Army asked him to do,” Ms. Hawk said.
The indictment alleges Mr. Booker and Mr. Brown exchanged emails and text messages for seven weeks before the murder.
Ms. Hawk has committed herself to ensure justice for her son.
“I’ll be there, for every bit of it. I am going to be serving in my son’s shoes,” she said.
She’s joined other Gold Star Moms to honor veterans and their families and is committed to honoring all veterans.
“I didn’t choose this, it chose me,” she said. “It helps me to feel closer to Austin by advocating not only for veterans who have been harmed in the past but for all those who will be harmed in the future. We need to make change.”
Ms. Hawk hopes to make her son proud by getting involved.
“I hope I can make you proud of me as I am of you,” she said.
