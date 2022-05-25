A 29-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested Wednesday by Chino police officers, two days after a young girl was walking home from school and a man inside a truck pulled up next to her and asked to get inside several times.
Two observant witnesses saved the girl and one followed the suspect, obtaining a license plate number, police said today.
Jose Arias Lopez is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of contacting a minor to commit a sex crime, police said.
Bail information is not yet available through jail records.
Chino police received several calls about a child annoyance suspect near Riverside Drive and San Antonio Avenue at 4:38 p.m.
“Officers learned that the juvenile victim was walking home from school when she noticed an older Ford truck stopped at San Antonio and Riverside,” police said in a statement. “The driver of the truck pulled alongside the victim and asked her several times to get in the truck as he drove next to her.”
Police said the suspect made lewd gestures at the young girl.
Two drivers pulled their cars over to assist the girl and called Chino police.
One person followed the suspect in their car and was able to police the truck’s license plate to Chino police dispatchers, police said.
On Wednesday, the suspect was found and arrested in the 12100 block of Ramona Avenue.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Detective Matt Johnson at (909) 334-3179.
