The demolition of the run-down but sentimental Carbon Canyon landmark formerly known as Party House Liquor #2 happened overnight.
The building at 1084 Carbon Canyon Road in the switchbacks was up one day, Oct. 8, and gone the next, on Oct. 9.
The night-blooming Peruvian apple cactus that grew on the edge of the property was removed along with the “Canyon Market” sign.
The concrete was left to help control erosion, said city spokesperson Denise Cattern.
She said the city does not have immediate plans for the ultimate use of the property.
The historic store going back for decades as Ichabod’s Restaurant and Country Store in the 1960s, Joe Tatar’s Restaurant, Party House Liquor Store #2 and finally the Canyon Market was purchased by the City of Chino Hills last year to be developed into a gathering place for canyon residents.
The photo below shows the building when it was Ichabod’s in the early 1960s. A sign in the window advertises Schlitz beer.
