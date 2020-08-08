The Chino Hills City Council will discuss the possibility of giving itself a raise during its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The council will meet in council chambers and the public will participate online via Zoom.
Councilmembers currently receive a base salary of $826.88 per month, an amount based on population, per state law.
The current population in Chino Hills is 82,409.
Councilmembers also receive retirement benefits, a $500 monthly car allowance and $1,659 per month in medical coverage.
The base council salary for cities with a population between 75,000 and 150,000 is $600 per month, according to a staff report.
The salary may be increased above the $600 per month amount but cannot exceed five percent for each calendar year from the date of the last adjustment, which was Jan. 1, 2017.
Councilmembers who serve on water and transportation boards receive additional compensation for each meeting they attend.
The council could potentially vote itself a $124 per month increase in 2020 or a $165 per month increase in 2021, according to a staff report.
In 2017, the council increased its salary from $661.50 per month to the current $826.88 per month.
In other business, the council will hear an update on the finances of Big League Dreams sports park on Fairfield Ranch Road, the latest on COVID-19, and updates on Omnitrans routes and projects.
Councilman Ray Marquez has been asking for a presentation on Big League Dreams because of his concerns about the low revenue being generated to the city from the partnership.
To join the meeting, visit the city’s website at chinohills.org/video streaming or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter access number 86197351711.
