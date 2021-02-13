New trail project on agenda

Selecting the locations for six backless benches will be discussed by the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 during a Zoom meeting.
The commission will also discuss virtual events planned for spring, and hear an update on pickleball courts and park projects.
The commission will be asked to select from eight trails to install six benches at scenic vistas.
The Chino Hills Community Foundation donated $75,000 to enhance the city’s trail system and $4,000 is left to purchase six benches for the fifth phase of the project.
To access the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or call (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 86541188692.
