Farewell, Winston

Chino Hills Building Official Winston Ward said good-bye to the community at Tuesday’s City Council meeting upon his retirement after 31 years of service.
Mr. Ward began his career as a contract employee in 1992 and rose up the ranks to become the assistant director of community development.
His city badge shows employee number one. He is one of the few remaining employees who have been with the city since its incorporation in 1991.
Mr. Ward has overseen the development of 10,000 dwelling units, almost half of the city’s housing stock. He was also involved with the development of 4.5 million square feet of commercial space, including Crossroads Marketplace and Costco, Gateway Village, Laband Village Center, The Shoppes, The Commons, and the city’s five hotels.
Mayor Peter Rogers said Mr. Ward served under five city managers, six community development directors, and every city council member who has ever sat at the dais.
“We will miss having your wisdom, expertise, and institutional knowledge that has made Chino Hills what it is today,” he said.
Mr. Ward was known for his quips and words of wisdom in Russian and Spanish, and was referred to by a former community development director as “the gentle giant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.