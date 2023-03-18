Farewell, Winston

Winston Ward, right, is recognized by Mayor Peter Rogers.

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Chino Hills Building Official Winston Ward said good-bye to the community at Tuesday’s City Council meeting upon his retirement after 31 years of service.

Mr. Ward began his career as a contract employee in 1992 and rose up the ranks to become the assistant director of community development.

