The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual “Salute to Service” honoring military veterans from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Community Center on 14250 Peyton Drive.
The event will begin with a ceremony at the military service monument where the new flagpole donated by the Chino Hills 55+ Club will be dedicated, followed by a free breakfast that will be served to registered veterans, their guests, and the public.
Advanced registration is required and space is limited to the first 150 guests.
To register, call (909) 364-2826 or visit chinohills.org/veterans.
The city is creating a video slideshow presentation to recognize local veterans.
To be included in the video, submit the veteran’s photo, name and branch no later than Friday, Oct. 8 to chinohills.org/veterans.
Photos submitted for the 2020 slideshow do not need to be resubmitted.
After the video is shown at the ceremony, it will be released on Veterans Day on the city’s website, social media, and on City TV 3/41.
Information: City of Chino Hills, (909) 364-2826.
