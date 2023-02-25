Seniors can create a festive door hanger at a monthly door decor event held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 inside the senior center craft room, 13170 Central Ave. Cost is $5. Information: (909) 334-3271. Registration is required.
