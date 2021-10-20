A driver was hospitalized when a car struck a house in Chino Hills this afternoon (Oct. 20), the Chino Hills Police Department reported.
Deputies rushed to the 3600 block of Hillsdale Ranch Road, located west of Peyton Drive between Valle Vista and Glen Ridge drives, at 12:36 p.m. on a report of a traffic collision, said Sgt. Narcie Sousa.
"The vehicle crashed into a residence," the sergeant said. "The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries and was transported to a local area hospital."
No one inside the home was hurt, he said.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.