An AT&T wireless communications facility will be built in Chino Hills in the city-owned open space adjacent to Adobe Trail between East View Drive and Sunny Meadow Lane in Butterfield.
The Chino Hills Planning Commission approved the cell tower on Tuesday discussing potential noise from the emergency backup generator, the material type of the panels, the proposed frequency of 4G and the readiness of 5G deployment.
