Four Chino Valley high school student-athletes earned Foothill-Citrus Athletic Directors Association Scholar Athlete awards May 9 at a banquet held at Covina District Field Event Center. Pictured with CIF-Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod (center) are, from left, Don Lugo High’s Haden Garcia, Chino High’s Katrina Hitchcock, Chino Hills High’s Erica Collins and Ayala High’s Dominic Jauregui. Garcia and Hitchcock represented the Mt. Baldy League, Collins represented the Baseline League and Jauregui represented the Palomares League.
