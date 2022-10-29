It was a good night for teachers and classified employees when the Chino Valley Unified School Board on Oct. 20 approved the raises they sought in the amount of 8.75 percent, plus a 2 percent one-time payment.
It was also a good night for cabinet-level employees, management and classified confidential employees, and Supt. Norm Enfield who also received 8.75 percent raises, plus a 2 percent one-time payment. All raises are retroactive to July 1.
The board voted 4-0, with James Na absent, for the increases for teachers, classified employees, management and classified confidential employees.
The board voted 3-1-0 for the increases for cabinet employees, with Andrew Cruz voting no and Mr. Na absent.
The board turned down a 5 percent increase of its own monthly stipend when nobody put forward a motion and the matter failed.
Brenda Walker, president of the Associated Chino Teachers (ACT), said she is satisfied with the outcome and “will continue to seek respect for teachers and staff.”
Danny Hernandez, president of the California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chino Chapter 102 said, “We all do better when everybody does better.”
Mr. Hernandez explained that the ‘we’ includes teachers, cabinet, management, and superintendent.
According to a staff report in the Oct. 20 agenda, the district has a practice of providing associate and assistant superintendents (cabinet employees), and management and classified confidential employees with salary and health benefits as provided to the bargaining units.
Board member Don Bridge said he was pleased the associations reached an agreement with the district.
“Where you get it done is at the table,” he said. “I’m glad both sides got to the table and finished in a timely manner.”
Board president Christina Gagnier gave an oral report on Supt. Enfield’s addendum to his contract as follows: he has an annual base salary of $329,629 for the 2022-23 school year with the one-time 2 percent payment amounting to $6,856, a longevity amount of $13,186 a year, a doctoral stipend of $13,713 per year, a health and welfare benefits cap at $10,000, and other benefits including organizational membership, vacation, and sick days.
“We are paying the superintendent way more than he is worth,” Chino Hills resident Misty Startup said. “We cannot give raises to people who are already making astronomical amounts when the school system is crumbling and our kids are suffering.”
Ms. Startup said financial priorities need to be given to teachers and education for the students, better electives, and trades for those who do not choose college.
