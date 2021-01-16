In addition to attending Chino Hills City Council meetings twice a month, city council members are expected to serve on various boards, committees, and commissions throughout the year.

Each December, the council selects councilmembers to serve on various committees.

Most internal city-based committees are not paid meetings but some of the regional transportation and water committees pay a stipend per meeting.

Big League Dreams: Brian Johsz and Cynthia Moran.

Boat Parade: Councilman Peter Rogers

California Institution for Men citizens advisory committee: Ray Marquez.

California Institution for Women citizens advisory committee: Ray Marquez.

California Joint Powers Insurance Authority: Art Bennett

Chino Basin Watermaster Board: Peter Rogers

Chino Hills Community Foundation: Peter Rogers and Cynthia Moran.

Chino Hills finance ad hoc committee: Ray Marquez and Brian Johsz

Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce: Cynthia Moran

Chino Valley Fire Board: Art Bennett

Chino Valley School District liaison to board meetings: Cynthia Moran

Chino Valley School District Measure G Citizens Oversight Committee: Art Bennett

Inland Empire Utilities Agency Policy Committee: Peter Rogers.

League of California Cities Inland Empire Division: Ray Marquez

League of California Cities Legislative Task Force: Ray Marquez and Brian Johsz

Legislative Advocacy Committee: Peter Rogers and Brian Johsz

Omnitrans board, Cynthia Moran

Prado Basin Regional Committee: Ray Marquez

Public Art Committee: Brian Johsz and Peter Rogers

County Transportation Authority: Ray Marquez

San Bernardino Solid Waste Advisory Task Force: Brian Johsz

SCAG Regional Council Board: Ray Marquez

Social Media Ad Hoc Committee: Peter Rogers and Brian Johsz

Transportation Ad Hoc Committee: Brian Johsz and Ray Marquez

Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority: Peter Rogers and Ray Marquez with Cynthia Moran as alternate

Water Facilities Authority: Peter Rogers

West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control Board: Brian Johsz

