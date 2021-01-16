In addition to attending Chino Hills City Council meetings twice a month, city council members are expected to serve on various boards, committees, and commissions throughout the year.
Each December, the council selects councilmembers to serve on various committees.
Most internal city-based committees are not paid meetings but some of the regional transportation and water committees pay a stipend per meeting.
Big League Dreams: Brian Johsz and Cynthia Moran.
Boat Parade: Councilman Peter Rogers
California Institution for Men citizens advisory committee: Ray Marquez.
California Institution for Women citizens advisory committee: Ray Marquez.
California Joint Powers Insurance Authority: Art Bennett
Chino Basin Watermaster Board: Peter Rogers
Chino Hills Community Foundation: Peter Rogers and Cynthia Moran.
Chino Hills finance ad hoc committee: Ray Marquez and Brian Johsz
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce: Cynthia Moran
Chino Valley Fire Board: Art Bennett
Chino Valley School District liaison to board meetings: Cynthia Moran
Chino Valley School District Measure G Citizens Oversight Committee: Art Bennett
Inland Empire Utilities Agency Policy Committee: Peter Rogers.
League of California Cities Inland Empire Division: Ray Marquez
League of California Cities Legislative Task Force: Ray Marquez and Brian Johsz
Legislative Advocacy Committee: Peter Rogers and Brian Johsz
Omnitrans board, Cynthia Moran
Prado Basin Regional Committee: Ray Marquez
Public Art Committee: Brian Johsz and Peter Rogers
County Transportation Authority: Ray Marquez
San Bernardino Solid Waste Advisory Task Force: Brian Johsz
SCAG Regional Council Board: Ray Marquez
Social Media Ad Hoc Committee: Peter Rogers and Brian Johsz
Transportation Ad Hoc Committee: Brian Johsz and Ray Marquez
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority: Peter Rogers and Ray Marquez with Cynthia Moran as alternate
Water Facilities Authority: Peter Rogers
West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control Board: Brian Johsz
