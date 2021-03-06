In 1996, the City of Chino Hills received a donation from Helen McCoy consisting of her entire 20-acre horse Arabian ranch on Peyton Drive and entered a 25-year lease agreement for $1 per year.
She asked that the city use the property for equestrian purposes and the McCoy Equestrian Center was built.
The lease will end on Dec. 31, 2021, and the city has the option to purchase the McCoy Equestrian Center for a total price of $1.
On Tuesday, the city council is expected to approve the purchase of the land when it meets at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Under the lease agreement, Mrs. McCoy, who continued to live on the property while the equestrian center was under construction and seven years beyond, stipulated that the property be continuously devoted to public use for equestrian purposes for 25 years, including the operating of an equestrian center and for events unrelated to equestrian purposes.
Mrs. McCoy died in 2003. She and her husband Frank raised Arabians on their McCoy ranch since 1963.
The city will become sole owner of the property, under terms of the agreement, after the $1 purchase.
Transaction costs including title insurance are expected to cost less than $10,000.
In other business, the council will authorize a request for proposals for a trash hauling service. The city’s contract with Republic Services for residential and commercial trash and recycling was set to expire on Jan. 31, 2021 but was extended to Jan. 31, 2022 with an optional five-month extension to June 30, 2022.
If approved, the request for proposals will be posted and distributed on March 10, with completed proposals due to the city clerk on July 1.
Proposals will go through a three-month evaluation process with the top proposals to be selected for negotiations.
Staff anticipates returning to council in November for a contract award, with new service beginning July 1, 2022.
Public hearings
The council will discuss updates to the facility use policy, and the master schedule of fees, fines, and penalties; and an agreement with Hazen and Sayer for $829,579 for engineering design services for a filtration plant on Boys Republic property to remove the chemical 1,2,3-TCP and the purchase of 0.37 acres of land for $237,000.
The $5 million filtration system will be built on a strip of land adjacent to the booster station on Eucalyptus Avenue, west of the old fire station at the 71 Freeway on the Boys Republic transitional housing property near the basketball court.
To join the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or join by phone by calling 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
