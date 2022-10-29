Chino Hills police jailed a 30-year-old Anaheim woman Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after a car struck a traffic sign and a tree on Peyton Drive near Chino Avenue. A passenger, identified as a 26-year-old man, suffered critical injuries in the 3:51 a.m. collision, Chino Hills police said.
Ilma Maria Miranda was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. She was arrested at 10 a.m. at Pomona Valley Hospital, about six hours after the crash in the southbound lanes of Peyton Drive, south of Chino Avenue.
