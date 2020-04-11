A 61-year-old man from Diamond Bar collapsed during a walk on a trail near Grand Avenue Park on March 27 in Chino Hills and could not be revived, according to the Chino Valley Fire District.
Personnel from the fire department arrived at the park and were guided approximately one-quarter of a mile to the top of a hill where they found bystanders attempting to revive the male, who was in cardiac arrest.
Fire personnel treated the man with advanced life support measures but stopped after 20 minutes due to no change in his condition, the fire department reported.
Sgt. Brian Lopez of the Chino Hills Police Department said the man had complications related to asthma.
