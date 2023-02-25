A dispute between the city and a property owner has led to the demolition of a walnut packing house built in 1920 that thrived when walnuts were a dominant crop in Chino.
The large red building at 4832 Chino Ave. between Monte Vista and Yorba avenues, fell into disrepair in 2021 after two of the tenants moved out.
The tenant who was renting the larger facility left to start a new company and the second tenant of the smaller building, the thrift store, closed.
During this time the property owner, Jim Jennison, also occupied a portion of the larger facility for long term storage of slow moving inventory of goods and equipment that eventually would be needed in his current business.
Once both tenants had moved out, Mr. Jennison said he continued to use the building, but none of his employees worked at the facility.
Chino City Planner Warren Morelion said there is a two-year history of code violations and other department cases on the site.
“Ultimately, after many unsuccessful attempts to work with the property owner to fully resolve the issues, the owner agreed to demolish the buildings,” he said.
Mr. Jennison, who owned the building since 1975 and operated his two manufacturing businesses there for decades, said he has been diligently working with his insurance company on a claim he filed after the building was vandalized two years ago.
He said his hope was that the insurance claim would be enough to restore the structures back to the condition they were in prior to the break-in.
This would then allow him to move a portion of his current e-commerce business into the building, he said.
“E-commerce does not require high ceilings since it involves order pickers pulling product off low shelving,” he said, which is different than what is needed for his typical warehousing and distribution scenario with the need of 36-feet plus interior heights.
Mr. Jennison said if the insurance settlement was less than what would be required, his only option would be to demolish the structures, an option he said he “strongly would not like to do.”
Mr. Jennison said he has been asking the city to give him time until a settlement can be reached.
He said when the building became vacant, thieves removed all the plumbing fixtures, stripped the electrical wiring for copper, and destroyed the electrical panels and dry wall. In addition, they completely vandalized the premises. “It was a total disaster,” he said.
Mr. Morelion said code violations on the property include deteriorated and substandard structures, a damaged fire sprinkler system caused by squatters, broken windows, graffiti, trash, and debris.
He said the police and fire department have been involved because squatters are breaking into the building on a daily/weekly basis and caused a fire inside the main building, which caused the fire sprinklers to turn on.
Mr. Jennison said the city was about to file a lawsuit to begin the steps of receivership but stopped the process when he agreed to the demolition.
“It was not my choice to demolish the building,” he said.
Mr. Jennison, who lives in Orange County, was active in Chino for many years, serving on Chino’s Centennial Committee, the Rotary Club, and Chamber of Commerce.
He was chairman and supporter of the annual City of Hope Golf Tournament at Los Serranos Golf Course, and donor to the YMCA, Chino Police Explorers, and numerous community groups.
Mr. Jennison said he feels he has been a good business citizen of Chino as evidenced by his donation of the thrift store space with little or no rent, by allowing the Chino Police Department to use the main building for many years to train their dogs, and recently for helping a few homeless people who had no place to go.
