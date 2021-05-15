High school seniors will not have to meet district coursework requirements or have a minimum 2.0 grade point average to graduate, in consideration of the pandemic’s impact on education.
The Chino Valley Unified school board voted May 6 to suspend the district’s graduation requirements for the 2020-21 school year.
“Many of us do not know the issues that families had to deal with through this time, so I’m asking the board to suspend our district’s requirement and adopt the state requirement for the time being,” Chino Valley Unified Superintendent Norm Enfield said,
The state requires a minimum of 13 specific high school courses for graduation and allows school districts to set their own requirements above that.
Chino Valley school district requires three additional classes above the state requirement for graduation: an additional year of English, math, and either foreign language or visual, performing arts, or career technical education classes.
The district requires completion of 225 units, of which 60 are for elective classes, with a minimum 2.0 grade point average.
The state policy does not list units, electives, or grade point average requirements.
Dr. Enfield said a number of students who had been on track for graduation were no longer on that path because of the pandemic.
Students pivoted from full time, in-person instruction to virtual learning for part of the 2019-20 school year, and most of the 2020-21 school year.
“I think the compassionate thing to do is to go to the state minimum requirements so that as many of our students as possible are able to graduate during this unprecedented time,” he said.
Superintendent Enfield is allowing high school graduations and junior high promotions to be held in-person, but not sixth grade promotions.
Several parents wrote letters that were read at the May 6 meeting requesting promotions for their sixth-grade students.
Dr. Enfield said the elementary schools could not manage the coordination required to hold promotions after school.
Trustee Andrew Cruz said he supports allowing sixth grade promotions and proposed a discussion be held at the May 20 board meeting. The last day of instruction is Thursday, May 27.
The meeting can be seen on YouTube, search Chino Valley Unified School District Board Meetings.
