The City of Chino is looking to modernize its image with a new brand, including changes to the logo.

City spokesperson Vivian Castro told the City Council during a workshop on Tuesday that the rebranding effort would cost about $90,000. A branding consultant will be retained and community meetings will be held. 

Marcus M.
Marcus M.

The city council members and mayor are outdated too. They need to be changed.

