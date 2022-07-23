The City of Chino is looking to modernize its image with a new brand, including changes to the logo.
City spokesperson Vivian Castro told the City Council during a workshop on Tuesday that the rebranding effort would cost about $90,000. A branding consultant will be retained and community meetings will be held.
Ms. Castro provided an overview of the city’s image and how it changed over the years as reflected in the logos and monument signs.
“A brand is not just a logo, it’s how you present the city in its various materials,” Ms. Castro said.
“We have to think about what defines Chino,” Ms. Castro said. “Given the demographic changes in the city, it’s important to bring the community together to help us define what Chino is today.”
Ms. Castro said the rebranding effort will focus on the key words contained in Chino’s mission and vision statement: “Chino is a vibrant city and community to live, work, and play.”
“We want people to drive in Chino and know they’re in Chino,” she said.
Ms. Castro asked the council if they preferred to modernize the logo or to completely rebrand it.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa said she likes the current logo with a sunset and rolling hills but the city seal, with a fruit-filled cornucopia and agricultural elements, is very outdated.
“We’ve changed over the last eight years,” she said. “We used to be farming and agriculture, so the cornucopia made sense. But now we’ve almost completely lost our agricultural ability so its hard to define us in a picture.”
Mayor Ulloa said she would prefer if residents are given four or five options during community engagement instead of suggesting their own logos.
Councilmember Karen Comstock said the signage in the city is not consistent. She said she is leaning towards a modernization of the city logo rather than an overhaul.
The project is planned to kick off in early October after the city approves an agreement with a branding consultant, Ms. Castro said.
(1) comment
The city council members and mayor are outdated too. They need to be changed.
