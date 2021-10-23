Chino to turn 30
City of Chino Hills photo by Valerie McClung

The City of Chino Hills is turning 30 years old on Dec. 1, 2021. To commemorate the milestone, the city has created a booth where special giveaways for residents will include commemorative pins, playing cards, lens cloths, and mini notebooks. Shown at the Sept. 25 Business Expo at The Shoppes at Chino Hills are public information officer Nicole Freeman and community relations analyst II Brandon Fonacier. The booth will be set up at the city’s tree lighting ceremony in December. 

